Tableau Row: TMC Mouthpiece Jago Bangla Attacks Central Ministers; Rejected Tableau to be Placed in Kolkata R-day Parade

Trinamool Congress mouthpiece, Jago Bangla attacked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over denying West Bengal’s proposed tableau of Subhash Chandra Bose for the Republic Day parade themed on Netaji and Indian National Army.

The editorial piece in the news daily has tried to question how and why the Centre took the decision. The paper stated that since polls in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are approaching, their tableau is allowed, and not Bengal’s.

Mouthpiece clearly points out that it is politics for which Bengal could not find a place and advises the Finance Minister to see how huge amounts of the property has gone to 10 families of this country.

This editorial also raises a question, why the Defence tableau was selected, which according to TMC came up suddenly. It also pointed out that if the central government is involved with Netaji then they should also declassify all files concerning his disappearance. However, a look-alike tableau that has been rejected will now be there in the Kolkata Republic Day Parade.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, Banerjee had expressed “shock” at the rejection of the state’s tableau, themed on Bose and his Indian National Army. It also featured other Bengal icons like Rabindranath Tagore, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, Swami Vivekananda and Sri Aurobindo.

Banerjee, while urging the prime minister to reconsider the decision, said it will cause “pain” to the people of West Bengal if not retracted. She had said no reason was put forth for rejecting the tableau.

