1-min read

Tablighi Event Attendee Who Contracted Coronavirus Ends Life in Maharashtra

From March 9 to April 7, the man stayed at a madrassa in Balapur town here and those who came in contact with him during this period have been referred to GMCH.

PTI

Updated:April 12, 2020, 3:08 PM IST
Tablighi Event Attendee Who Contracted Coronavirus Ends Life in Maharashtra
Image for representation. Reuters

New Delhi: A 30-year-old man, who attended the religious gathering of Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi and later tested positive for coronavirus, allegedly committed suicide at a government hospital in Maharashtra'a Akola district, an official said on Sunday.

The man, belonging to Nagaon district in Assam, was in Delhi between March 6 and 8 when he attended the religious congregation organised at Nizamuddin, Akola Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Dean Dr Apurv Pavde said. He was admitted to the GMCH here on April 7 and tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, Pavde said.

“The man allegedly slit his throat with a blade around 5am on Saturday. A hospital staff found him on the bathroom floor. He succumbed to his injuries around 8am while undergoing surgery," he said.

He was under stress during treatment and was counselled by medical experts, the official said. A senior official at the Kotwali police station here said it appeared to be a case of suicide and an investigation was underway.

From March 9 to April 7, the man stayed at a madrassa in Balapur town here and those who came in contact with him during this period have been referred to GMCH, another official said.

The funeral of the deceased will be held here after receiving written permission from his family members, Akola Collector Jitendra Papalkar said. So far, 13 people from Akola district have tested positive for coronavirus.



