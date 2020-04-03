Tablighi Jamaat Case: Putting Others' Lives at Risk Not Islamic; Follow Covid-19 Protocols, Say Clerics

Lucknow: The number of Covid-19 cases in India exploded this week with hundreds of participants in a massive international congregation organised in Delhi last month by Islamic preachers' body Tablighi Jamaat testing positive for the infection, while authorities are scrambling to trace other attendees and people who came in contact with them.

Now, Muslim leaders and clerics have stepped forward and appealed to people from the community not to hide their illness and to get themselves checked as per protocols of the government. They have also said that if someone is putting lives of other people in danger along with their own, then that’s not Islamic.

Issuing an appeal from Darul Uloom Farangi Mahal, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali said, “The testing and treatment for coronavirus is a must for all and it is a crime to hide such a thing. In the light of Islam it is haraam (sin) to put other’s lives at stake along with yours, as it is said in the Holy Quran that if someone has saved a life it is like saving the life of the entire human race. There were some questions on hiding the corona symptoms and abiding by the guidelines issued by the government and doctors, to which we have clarified that if someone is infected with the coronavirus then it is necessary for them to get themselves treated.”

Another appeal was issued on Thursday evening by Mufti Maulana Abul Irfan Miyan Farangi Mahali and Shehar Qazi, stating: “As we all know that the world is going through a bad phase and all the countries are fighting a pandemic. Even the Prophet had said that if you get ill, you should get yourself treated. The Prophet has also stated that if a pandemic has been spread in a place then one should not get out of his house and if you are away from that place and you are healthy then also you should stay away from that place. It is the responsibility of the Muslims that they should not just guard their own health but also make sure that others are also healthy. Those ill should not hide their illness and go to the doctors. If doctors or government representatives visit them then they should cooperate with them. It is our responsibility to stay inside our houses and not get out and crowd any place. I hope that people from all religions come together in fighting this epidemic without any kind of politics.”

A similar appeal was made by noted Shia cleric Maulana Saif Abbas on Friday. He also stated that those infected and those who came in contact with the infected should themselves go to doctors and get checked. “The world is definitely going through a tough phase and nearly all countries are witnessing a lockdown. It is in our interest to abide by the lockdown and guidelines in an attempt to contain this coronavirus. We should not just stay inside our houses but also tell others to stay inside their houses. Those infected and those who came in contact with the infected should immediately go to the doctor and get themselves checked. We have to defeat this pandemic together because if it spreads then it will not spare anyone. Those who are well to do should ensure meals for the less privileged in their neighbourhood.”

The total number of people found positive for Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh has gone up to 133 as 12 more people tested positive on Thursday evening, including four from Meerut — one of them an Indonesian citizen — and one each from Ghazipur and Hapur. All the six people had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event. Another six tested positive for Covid-19 in Agra, and all of them had attended the religious congregation as well.

