Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Tablighi Jamaat Event Attendees Should Be Caught, Their Phones Seized to Examine Call Details: UP CM

Yogi Adityanath said the "intentional violation of social distancing norms or spreading of chaos", despite the lockdown, is part of a well-planned conspiracy.

PTI

Updated:April 4, 2020, 9:11 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Tablighi Jamaat Event Attendees Should Be Caught, Their Phones Seized to Examine Call Details: UP CM
FIle photo of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Lucknow: People who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi should be "caught" and their mobile phones seized to examine call details, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday.

The event, which had taken place earlier last month in the national capital's West Nizamuddin area, became a key source for the spread of COVID-19 in India as many of the participants travelled to various parts of the country after attending it.

Adityanath said the "intentional violation of social distancing norms or spreading of chaos", despite the lockdown, is part of a well-planned conspiracy, the UP government said in a statement issued here.

"Be very strict with such people. Those who participated in the Tablighi Jamaat event should be caught. Seize their mobile phones and check their call details. Examine their belongings and if anything suspicious is found, seize it. Pay special attention to the cleanliness and sanitisation of the places where such people are staying," Adityanath directed members of 'Team-11'.

The team has 11 senior officials as its members and was constituted by Adityanath following the outbreak of COVID 19. Adityanath also discussed with them a detailed action plan to deal with the situation after the lockdown is over, according to the statement.

"The boundaries of the state are international, inter-state and inter-district. Thus, movement at these places will also have to be taken care of," he said.

The 21-day nationwide lockdown from March 25 was announced by the central government to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. To reduce the impact of the lockdown on UP's economy, he said discussions should be held with state and district level bankers from now and a strategy should be prepared accordingly.

The strategy should be made on what can be done through employment fairs, the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana, the One district one product ODOP) scheme and the Mati Kala Board, so that it can be implemented as soon as the situation becomes normal, he said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    2,784

     

  • Total Confirmed

    3,072

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    212

     

  • Total DEATHS

    75

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 04 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    857,754

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,161,889

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    241,691

     

  • Total DEATHS

    62,444

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres