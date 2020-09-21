Tablighi Jamaat Event Caused Covid-19 to Spread to 'Many Persons': MHA to Rajya Sabha

The Union Home Ministry on Monday said the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi's Nizamuddin locality in March led to the coronavirus infection spreading to many persons. Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy also said in the Rajya Sabha that Delhi Police arrested 233 Tablighi Jamaat members and 2,361 people have been evacuated from the organisation's headquarters since March 29.

However, regarding Jamaat Chief Maulana Mohd Saad, the investigation is underway," he said in a written reply. Delhi Police have alleged that despite guidelines and orders issued by various authorities in pursuance of the outbreak of COVID-19, a huge gathering assembled inside closed premises over a protracted period of time and without any semblance of social distancing or provision of masks and sanitisers.

"This also caused the spread of Coronavirus infection amongst many persons," the minister said.

Last week, Delhi court sought response from Delhi Police on pleas filed by 35 foreigners challenging the framing of charges against them for attending the Tablighi Jamaat congregation here by allegedly being negligent and disobeying the government's COVID-19 guidelines. Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav directed the police to file the reply by September 22.

A magistrate court had on August 24 framed charges against 36 foreigners in all under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 (disobeying regulation) of Epidemic Act, 1897. The charges were also framed under section 51 (obstruction) Disaster Management Act, 2005.

