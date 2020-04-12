Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Tablighi Jamaat Member Tests Positive for Covid-19 in Jaisalmer, Booked for Violating Lockdown Orders

A case was registered against the man for hiding his travel history which revealed that he had attended the religious congregation in Delhi last month.

PTI

April 12, 2020, 3:34 PM IST
Men wearing protective masks sit inside a bus that will take them to a quarantine facility, amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi, India, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
For representation: Men wearing protective masks sit inside a bus that will take them to a quarantine facility, amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi, India, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Jodhpur: A Tablighi Jamaat member has tested positive for coronavirus and he was booked for allegedly flouting the lockdown orders and concealing travel history in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, police said on Sunday.

Police learnt about the association of the man with the organisation through a source, and also about his activities defying the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the pandemic, they said.

He was taken for the medical examination and was confirmed for COVID-19, police said.

"He had left Pokaran village on March 13 and travelled to various places attending various Tablighi Jamaat congregations. He returned to Jaisalmer on March 17, but he hid his travel history from police," Station House Officer Surendra Kumar.

"Instead of confining himself to home, he continued travelling around and meeting people in areas like Badli, Ujlan, That, Gomat and other areas of Pokaran even after the lockdown was invoked," Kumar added.

A case was registered against him for flouting the lockdown orders and also becoming a carrier of the disease, police said.

Live TV

