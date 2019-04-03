'Tacit Understanding' Between BJP and Trinamool, Claim Left Parties and Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee kick-started their respective campaigns in the state on Wednesday, with both attacking each other’s policies and governance. While Modi addressed a rally in Kolkata’s iconic Brigade Ground, the Trinamool Congress chief held a separate rally in Dinhata in Coochbehar district.However, neither the Left Front nor the Congress considered it a strong war of words between both leaders.While Modi hit out at the Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi, Banerjee claimed that it was pointless to vote for both the Left and Congress as it would lead to a division of votes ad benefit the BJP. But the Left thinks it that the mild war of words was a show of a tacit understanding between the BJP and the Trinamool.“It is a war of words without substance. When Modi accuses Mamata, he must remember hat he is no more a leader of the Opposition. Where is the action in the misuse of funds in Saradha chit fund scam and the Narada sting operation?” asked Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Mohammad Salim, adding that both leaders were speaking in the same tone while resorting to divisive politics.“Divisive politics was never successful in West Bengal. Both Modi and Mamata are doing just that, using religious persons and issues in the land of poets Nazrul Islam and Rabindranath Tagore who never believed in communally divisive issues taking centre-stage,” he said.Banerjee’s appeal to not vote for the Left is a way to help the BJP, claimed CPI(M) leader Fuad Halim. “It is very clear that Mamata wants to hold a monopoly to benefit the BJP and is asking people not to vote for the Left. Modi has used mild words against Mamata and called her ‘speedbreaker Didi’. It is just a conundrum and both are trying to confuse people, which voters will see through,” said Halim.The state Congress unit shared the view. “West Bengal is a progressive State. We faced partition decades ago and are not ready to face it again,” said Congress leder Pradeep Bhattacharya. “Earlier, people were hypnotised by Modi’s tall claims. Now he has been exposed. No one will believe him.”Bhattacharya said it was unfortunate to see Modi use language unbecoming of a PM. Both Banerjee and Modi’s speeches are word pollution. Mamata speaks about development. Where is the development?” asked Bhattacharya. “Modi, on the other hand, has not delivered on his promises.”