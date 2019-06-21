Take the pledge to vote

Tadvi Suicide Case: Maharashtra Court to Decide on Three Doctors' Bail Pleas on Monday

Payal Tadvi, 26, a second-year postgraduate medical student attached to BYL Nair Hospital, allegedly committed suicide in her hostel room on May 22.

PTI

Updated:June 21, 2019, 9:45 PM IST
Tadvi Suicide Case: Maharashtra Court to Decide on Three Doctors' Bail Pleas on Monday
File photo of Doctor Payal Tadvi. (Image Credit: Facebook)
Mumbai: A special court here will Monday decide on the bail pleas of three women doctors arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of their junior colleague at a civic-run hospital.

Special court judge PB Jadhav Friday heard the arguments on the bail pleas of the three doctors.

Payal Tadvi, 26, a second-year postgraduate medical student attached to BYL Nair Hospital, allegedly committed suicide in her hostel room on May 22.

Her family alleged that three of her seniors -- Hema Ahuja, Bhakti Meher and Ankita Khandelwal -- ragged her and hurled casteist abuses at her, forcing Tadvi to take her life. All three were arrested and are in judicial custody.

Opposing their bail pleas, advocate Gunratan Sadavarte, appearing for the victim's family, brought to the notice of the court a letter written by Tadvi's mother to the police commissioner, which said that the three accused had threatened her and the victim's husband inside court premises.

Defence advocate Abab Ponda said it cannot be called a case of abetment of suicide and they had just pulled her up for work.

After hearing all the parties, the court said it decide on the the bail pleas on Monday.

