Taekwondo Instructor Arrested After Flashing, Masturbating in Front of Women in Delhi
Sandeep Chauhan was arrested on Saturday after one of the two women filed a police complaint against him.
New Delhi: A taekwondo instructor, recently released from prison, was arrested again for allegedly flashing and masturbating in front of two women in Vasant Kunj area of southwest Delhi.
Sandeep Chauhan was arrested on Saturday after one of the two women filed a police complaint against him.
Both incidents happened on Thursday.
According to police, Chauhan flashed at the woman when she was in her balcony. Later, he followed the other woman towards her building after she disembarked her office cab.
Scared, she ran towards her residence, when Chauhan made lewd comments, flashed and masturbated in front of her, police said.
A repeat offender, Chauhan told police he has a habit of flashing at women after getting drunk.
About 20 cases of snatching, robbery, and molestation have been filed against him at various police stations in the city. Chauhan came out of jail nearly a month ago after serving 14 months for a similar crime.
In 2016, a woman had jumped off the third floor of her building in Vasant Kunj after Chauhan did a similar obscene act in front of her, according to police.
Chauhan lives in Paschim Vihar area with his wife and two daughters. He was employed as a taekwondo teacher with several schools in South Delhi.
Police are investigating how he managed to get jobs at these schools despite having a criminal record.
