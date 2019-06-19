Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Tailor Held for Attacking Woman with Scissors in Delhi

The incident took place in outer Delhi's Nangloi on Monday when the woman confronted Brijesh at his house for allegedly making objectionable comments against one of her sisters.

PTI

Updated:June 19, 2019, 10:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Tailor Held for Attacking Woman with Scissors in Delhi
Representative Image.
Loading...

New Delhi: A tailor was arrested here for attacking a 30-year-old woman with scissors following a heated argument between the two, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in outer Delhi's Nangloi on Monday when the woman confronted Brijesh at his house for allegedly making objectionable comments against one of her sisters.

An argument broke out between them and the tailor attacked the woman who sustained injuries on her face, the police said, adding that she was discharged from the hospital after treatment. A case was registered and Brijesh and his two accomplices, Arvind and Aakash, were arrested, police said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram