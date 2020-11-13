Taiwan Holds Diwali Celebrations with Foreign Minister, Indian Envoy in Attendance

The Taiwan government on Friday celebrated Diwali in the country's capital Taipei with several eminent personalities, including foreign minister Jausheh Joseph Wu and Director-General of India-Taipei Association Gouranglal Das, in attendance.

The Diwali celebration programme was held at Taipei Guest House, a historical landmark in the city that is often used to host government guests. Wu shared pictures of the event on Twitter, adding, "Happy #Diwali to #India🇮🇳 & all friends around the world from the great fellow democracy. It's awesome that I'm one of YOU tonight in #Taiwan🇹🇼. We're #StrongerTogether! #Namaste JW".

Happy #Diwali to #India🇮🇳 & all friends around the world from the great fellow democracy. It's awesome that I'm one of YOU tonight in #Taiwan🇹🇼. We're #StrongerTogether! #Namaste JW pic.twitter.com/LiuDL4FImE — 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) November 13, 2020

The celebration comes as India and Taiwan are strengthening their relationship. Earlier, India celebrated Taiwan's National Day on October 1, for which the country thanked India, while also taking a jibe at China.

"Hats off to friends from around the world this year, India in particular, for celebrating the Taiwan National Day. With your support, Taiwan will definitely be more resilient in meeting challenges, especially those "Get Lost" types," the Taiwan's Foreign Ministry had said in a tweet.

Taiwan had also accused China of trying to impose censorship in India after the Chinese embassy in New Delhi advised journalists to observe the "one-China" principle when newspapers carried advertisements for Taiwan's national day.

China claims that the island nation of Taiwan, or the Republic of China, is part of its territory, and regards it as a wayward province.

The celebrations come even as tensions between India and China remain high following the stand-off at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh between the two countries.