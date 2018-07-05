Taiwan Says India Succumbing To Pressure From 'Bully' China After Name Change by Air India

Taiwan on Thursday said that it was deeply disappointed with Air India for changing ‘Taiwan’ into ‘Chinese Taipei’ on its website.The reaction comes a day after national carrier Air India changed the name of Taiwan to Chinese Taipei on its website on instructions from the government.In a statement, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India (TECC) said that India was succumbing to pressure from China.The statement came as the Ministry of External Affairs said that Air India’s position on the name is consistent with international norms and also with India’s stand on Taiwan since 1949. Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, however, added that it was for the airline to clarify why it decided to make the change now.The TECC statement further said that the move by the state-owned airline can be seen as “gesture of succumbing to the unreasonable and absurd pressure from China.”TECC representative Ambassador Chung Kwang Tien called upon Air India to stand up against the unreasonable demand from China and restore the name of “Taiwan” on its website.“The TECC has lodged a formal note concerning against the change to the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India and is currently waiting for the MEA’s official response. It is afraid that if such politically motivated bully actions are let prevail, people’s freedom in doing business and in their expression of opinion may be undermined; therefore, free and democratic nations should work together to protect their common values and interests,” Ambassador Tien added. The MEA is yet to issue an official response on the matter.Tien also said that he hoped for India to provide firm support to its public services and private businesses to “defend themselves from a foreign country’s bully actions.” China had raised concerns about Taiwan being described as a separate region by various airlines worldwide.