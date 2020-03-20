Taj Hotel in Lucknow Shut After Kanika Kapoor, Who Attended Party at Hotel, Tests Positive for Covid-19

The Taj hotel where Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor attended had a high-profile party has been shut till further orders.

Though no reason has been cited for the closure, sources said it has been done after Kanika Kapoor was tested positive for coronavirus.

"The Taj hotel is being closed till further orders," District magistrate Abhishek Prakash said in an order issued on Friday evening.

The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure, the sources said.

