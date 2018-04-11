English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Taj Mahal a Waqf Property? Bring Shah Jahan's Signature First, Says Supreme Court
While tracing the history of the monument, the Chief Justice of India asked, "Who in India will believe that the Taj belongs to the waqf board? How did Shah Jahan sign the waqfnama? When was it given to you?"
File photo of the Taj Mahal.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has asked the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Waqf Board to produce documents that bear the signature of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan to prove its claim of ownership on the Taj Mahal.
According to a report in Hindustan Times, the apex court on Tuesday gave the board a week's time to produce signature of emperor Shah Jahan, who died under house arrest in the Agra Fort almost 18 years after building the monument in the memory of his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal.
In 2010, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had petitioned the court against the waqf board’s July 2005 decision ordering that the Taj be registered as the latter’s property. There is a stay on the order.
While tracing the history of the monument, the Chief Justice of India asked, "Who in India will believe that the Taj belongs to the waqf board? How did Shah Jahan sign the waqfnama? When was it given to you?"
The Board through Senior Advocate VV Giri claimed that the monument belonged to the Waqf since Shah Jahan's time and that it is a property under the Waqfnama. The claim is challenged by the ASI.
Appearing for the ASI, advocate ADN Rao said "there was no existence of waqfnama at that time".
"Under the 1858 proclamation, the properties taken over from the last Mughal emperor, Bahadur Shah Zafar, by the British vested with the Queen. By the 1948 Act, the buildings were taken over by the Indian government,” advocate Rao added.
The three-member bench of CJI and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud reminded the board that the monument which was built in the 17th century was passed on to the East India Company after the fall of the Mughal dynasty and further vested in the ASI post-independence.
"Shah Jahan used to view the Taj Mahal from his cell in Agra Fort where he was sent to serve house arrest by his son Aurangazeb. How did he sign the waqfnama while in custody? Show us the documents signed by the emperor," said CJI Misra demanding for documents with Shah Jahan's handwriting.
The issue was first initiated in the court when a resident of UP moved the Allahabad High Court to push his claims to be appointed as caretaker of the Taj Mahal, as a Mughal descendent. The High Court back then had refuse to intervene into the matter and asked to make a representation to the Waqf Board instead.
The Waqf Board is also contesting another crucial battle with the Supreme Court over the ownership of the Ayodhya land on which the erstwhile (now demolished) Babri Masjid stood.
Also Watch
According to a report in Hindustan Times, the apex court on Tuesday gave the board a week's time to produce signature of emperor Shah Jahan, who died under house arrest in the Agra Fort almost 18 years after building the monument in the memory of his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal.
In 2010, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had petitioned the court against the waqf board’s July 2005 decision ordering that the Taj be registered as the latter’s property. There is a stay on the order.
While tracing the history of the monument, the Chief Justice of India asked, "Who in India will believe that the Taj belongs to the waqf board? How did Shah Jahan sign the waqfnama? When was it given to you?"
The Board through Senior Advocate VV Giri claimed that the monument belonged to the Waqf since Shah Jahan's time and that it is a property under the Waqfnama. The claim is challenged by the ASI.
Appearing for the ASI, advocate ADN Rao said "there was no existence of waqfnama at that time".
"Under the 1858 proclamation, the properties taken over from the last Mughal emperor, Bahadur Shah Zafar, by the British vested with the Queen. By the 1948 Act, the buildings were taken over by the Indian government,” advocate Rao added.
The three-member bench of CJI and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud reminded the board that the monument which was built in the 17th century was passed on to the East India Company after the fall of the Mughal dynasty and further vested in the ASI post-independence.
"Shah Jahan used to view the Taj Mahal from his cell in Agra Fort where he was sent to serve house arrest by his son Aurangazeb. How did he sign the waqfnama while in custody? Show us the documents signed by the emperor," said CJI Misra demanding for documents with Shah Jahan's handwriting.
The issue was first initiated in the court when a resident of UP moved the Allahabad High Court to push his claims to be appointed as caretaker of the Taj Mahal, as a Mughal descendent. The High Court back then had refuse to intervene into the matter and asked to make a representation to the Waqf Board instead.
The Waqf Board is also contesting another crucial battle with the Supreme Court over the ownership of the Ayodhya land on which the erstwhile (now demolished) Babri Masjid stood.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
Friday 06 April , 2018 Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|12
|4
|8
|24
|1
|Australia
|52
|39
|42
|133
|2
|England
|24
|30
|21
|75
|4
|New Zealand
|9
|10
|8
|27
|5
|South Africa
|9
|6
|6
|21
|6
|Canada
|8
|21
|15
|44
|7
|Scotland
|7
|10
|13
|30
|8
|Wales
|7
|8
|7
|22
|9
|Nigeria
|4
|4
|0
|8
|10
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|2
|6
|11
|Jamaica
|2
|4
|3
|9
|12
|Malaysia
|2
|2
|4
|8
|13
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|15
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|16
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|17
|Botswana
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|19
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|21
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|21
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Kenya
|0
|2
|2
|4
|24
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|25
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|3
|4
|26
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|29
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|30
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- CWG 2018: Beating Singapore in Semi-final Helped Ensure Things Went to Plan, Says Sharath Kamal
- Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Wedding: Star-Studded Guest List Revealed!
- Does Facebook Track Your Activities Even After You Log Out? Zuckerberg Doesn't Know
- Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Akashdeep Saigal Booked For Allegedly Beating Auto-Rickshaw Drivers
- Kidambi Srikanth Set to Replace Viktor Axelsen to Become World No.1