Taj Mahal, Agra Fort Reopen for Tourists from Today Amid Strict Coronavirus Safety Measures

Taj Mahal and the Agra Fort reopened on Monday for tourists after almost six months of closure due to Covid-19 triggered lockdown. The district authorities stated that strict coronavirus safety measures will be taken to contain the spread of the virus.

As of now, only 5,000 visitors would be permitted at the Taj Mahal and only 2,500 would be allowed at Agra Fort. As per Covid-19 protocol- following social distancing and mask wearing will be followed at the monument, while tourists will be allowed to enter in shifts.

Apart from the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort, the iconic Bada Imambara and Chhota Imambara in Lucknow have also been opened for tourists from today onwards. Following the regulations, guides and tourists will have to follow social distancing norms, face masks, and sanitization, etc before entering the monument.

The reopening of the monuments - which had been closed for the public since March 17 comes amid the process of 'Unlock 4' in Uttar Pradesh. Other historical monuments like Etmauddaula's tomb, Sikandra, and Fatehpur Sikri were reopened from September 1.

With the decision of reopening Taj Mahal and Agra Fort, the hospitality and tourism industry are hopeful that the looming economic crisis will be curtailed.

As per the unlock 4 guidelines, the Uttar Pradesh government allowed open-air theatres, sports, religious activities to be reopened while lockdown would continue in the containment zones and those violating the guidelines will face legal action.