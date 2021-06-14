CHANGE LANGUAGE
Taj Mahal and All Centrally Protected ASI Monuments to Reopen; Check Dates and Entry Rules

Taj Mahal: File photo

Taj Mahal: File photo

Visitors will be able to book entry tickets online and no offline booking facility will be available, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) official said.

The Taj Mahal and other centrally protected monuments closed for around two months due to the Covid pandemic will be reopened on June 16, an ASI official said. Visitors will be able to book entry tickets online and no offline booking facility will be available, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) official said.

“Considering the prevailing situation, now, it has been decided that all the Centrally Protected Monuments/Sites and Museums (under ASI) shall be opened from 16.06.2021," MoS for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel said in an order.

first published:June 14, 2021, 14:47 IST