'Shah Jahan Didn't Leave Deed in Favour of Waqf': Mughal Descendant on Taj Mahal Row
The Taj Mahal, is the nation's property and no one can claim any right over it, Tucy told IANS, in an interview. "Remember Emperor Shah Jahan has not written a deed in favour of Waqf," Tucy said.
File photo of Taj Mahal in Agra, one of the modern Seven Wonders of the world.
Agra: YH Tucy, who claims to be the great grandson of last Mughal Emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar, has said the Sunni Waqf Board has no claim over the Taj Mahal and Ayodhya's Babri Masjid land.
The Taj Mahal, is the nation's property and no one can claim any right over it, Tucy told IANS, in an interview. "Remember Emperor Shah Jahan has not written a deed in favour of Waqf," Tucy said.
"As for construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, I do not see any reason why the temple should not be built. I will support any move that brings different communities together and bridge the communal divide," Tucy said.
"The Sunni Waqf is a big land grabber. They do not have even chairs and tables in their offices, how can they manage the Taj?
"They just want media attention and for that create differences among Hindus and Muslims.
"As the direct descendant of Mughals, my case is pending in the Supreme Court for appointment as Mutavvli, I will give these properties to the Indian government."
He said no one had a right to play politics in the name of Taj Mahal, which is a national treasure. "I invited the Hindu Mahasabha and members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh activists for the Urs of Shah Jahan."
The Urs of Shah Jahan that ended on Sunday was attended by over 35,000 people. A 1,111 metre long saptrangi chadar was offered at the end in a ceremonial procession.
