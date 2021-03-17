Taj Mahal Entry Fee to Increase, This is How Much it Will Cost You to Visit the Wonder

There have been reports of Taj Mahal’s entry fares to have become exorbitant. One of the seven wonders of the world, Taj Mahal has forever been an enchanting, tourist attraction, however, owing to the pandemic driven prolonged lockdown there has been a natural dip in the visitors to the historical site and eventually the revenue.

Nevertheless, now with the ease in restrictions, the heritage site has been opened up for tourists. And reportedly, there has been information about a surge in entry fees both for domestic and international visitors.

Prices before:

Earlier, Indians used to pay Rs 50 as opposed to foreign tourists who used to pay Rs 1100 to procure entry. This entry fee would be to take a tour of the majestic monument, barring the main mausoleum.

Hiked price:

According to the revised pricing structure, Indian tourists will have to now pay Rs 80, while non-Indians will have to pay Rs 1200.

Besides, these charges, Agra Development Authority (ADA) has recommended charging additional Rs 200 for the entry to the dome apart from the Rs 200 already charged by (Archaeological Survey of India) ASI.

That is, in addition to Rs 250 (entry fee paid by Indian tourists) and Rs 1300 (paid by foreign tourists). Thus, the entry fee would be Rs 480 and Rs 1600 for Indian and foreign nationals, respectively.

Meanwhile, there has been quite some displeasure expressed by tourists and guides about the steep increase in entry fare. People have expressed concerns on the inconvenience and probable decrease in footfall of tourists owing to these extravagant fees. Moreover, the increased tariff not ensuring any extra advantage such as clean toilet access or medical facilities, is adding to the disappointment.

The exorbitant fare might negatively impact the local tourism, many suspect. There was a hike earlier in 2018, as well.

The updated price structure is most likely to be applicable from April 1, 2021. Agra Divisional Commissioner Amit Gupta has informed about the fare revision to ANI. Tickets can be bought on ASI app, website or from the site itself.