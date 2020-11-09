Taj Mahal Hidden: 3 Out of 5 Most Polluted Cities in UP as Smog Plagues the State, Agra Fares Worst

With the onset of winter season, the pollution menace is once again back to haunt people in the Delhi-NCR region, along with many cities in Uttar Pradesh. A thick layer of smog has engulfed many UP cities, as people complain of breathing difficulty and irritation in eyes.

Out of top five most polluted cities in the country, three were from Uttar Pradesh. The city of Taj Mahal, Agar was worst hit with the Air Quality Index recorded at an alarming 458, while the amount of carbon monoxide in the air was also recorded 50 times higher than normal levels.

The three districts from Uttar Pradesh which are in the top five list of most polluted cities in the country include Agra, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida. Ghaziabad was the second most polluted city in the country after AQI levels were recorded at 456. This was followed by Greater Noida with an AQI of 440. The state capital Lucknow also remained above the red mark for the third consecutive day with AQI 392.

The main reason behind pollution in UP, including Delhi-NCR is believed to be stubble. According to an estimate, 29 percent of the air pollution is due to the smoke emanating from stubble burning.

Doctors have advised the elderly, children and respiratory patients to avoid going outside and stay inside their homes as much as possible. People riding two wheelers are advised to use glasses along with their mask. Experts warn of a "frightening" situation come Diwali if the governments' pollution response does not become more vigorous.