Taj Mahal, Red Fort, Ajanta & Allora Caves Reopen for Visitors: Here's List of All Other Monuments You Can Visit

Gates of all Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-protected monuments were opened on June 16 which were shut in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases.
“Considering the prevailing situation, now, it has been decided that all centrally-protected monuments, sites, and museums (under ASI) shall be reopened from 16.06.2021 (Wednesday),” the central body said in an order on Monday. The opening, however, shall be in strict compliance with
orders issued by state/district disaster management authorities, the order added.
Delhi has over 70 monuments under ASI, including Red Fort, Humayun’s Tomb, Qutub’s Minar, and Purana Qila. Taj Mahal, which was also opened for visitors from Wednesday, will allow only 650 people to enter the premises at a time.
While 650 tourists will be allowed inside the Taj Mahal premises at one point of time so that COVID-19 protocols are followed, such restrictions will not be in place for other monuments, District Magistrate, Agra Prabhu N Singh said.
Meanwhile, the world heritage sites of Ajanta and Ellora Caves along with three other historical monuments in the Aurangabad district of Maharashtra will reopen for tourists from Thursday after remaining shut for more than three months. The district administration has capped the number of tourists visiting each of these five monuments.
Here’s a List of All Famous Monuments Which Are Now Open for Visitors:
Taj Mahal
Red Fort
Humayun’s Tomb
Qutub Minar
Purana Qila
Hauz Khas
Safdarjung Tomb
Tughlaqabad Fort
Ajanta and Ellora Caves
Bibi-Ka-Maqbara
Aurangabad Caves
Daulatabad Fort
Agra Fort
Akbar Tomb Sikandra
Fatehpur Sikri
Itimad-Ud-Daulah Tomb
Mariam Tomb Sikandra
Mehtab Bagh
Ram Bagh
