Taj Mahal, Red Fort, Ajanta & Allora Caves Reopen for Visitors: Here's List of All Other Monuments You Can Visit

Gates of all Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-protected monuments were opened on June 16 which were shut in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases.

“Considering the prevailing situation, now, it has been decided that all centrally-protected monuments, sites, and museums (under ASI) shall be reopened from 16.06.2021 (Wednesday),” the central body said in an order on Monday. The opening, however, shall be in strict compliance with

orders issued by state/district disaster management authorities, the order added.

Delhi has over 70 monuments under ASI, including Red Fort, Humayun’s Tomb, Qutub’s Minar, and Purana Qila. Taj Mahal, which was also opened for visitors from Wednesday, will allow only 650 people to enter the premises at a time.

While 650 tourists will be allowed inside the Taj Mahal premises at one point of time so that COVID-19 protocols are followed, such restrictions will not be in place for other monuments, District Magistrate, Agra Prabhu N Singh said.

Meanwhile, the world heritage sites of Ajanta and Ellora Caves along with three other historical monuments in the Aurangabad district of Maharashtra will reopen for tourists from Thursday after remaining shut for more than three months. The district administration has capped the number of tourists visiting each of these five monuments.

Here’s a List of All Famous Monuments Which Are Now Open for Visitors:

Taj Mahal

Red Fort

Humayun’s Tomb

Qutub Minar

Purana Qila

Hauz Khas

Safdarjung Tomb

Tughlaqabad Fort

Ajanta and Ellora Caves

Bibi-Ka-Maqbara

Aurangabad Caves

Daulatabad Fort

Agra Fort

Akbar Tomb Sikandra

Fatehpur Sikri

Itimad-Ud-Daulah Tomb

Mariam Tomb Sikandra

Mehtab Bagh

Ram Bagh

