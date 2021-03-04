Bomb Scare at Taj Mahal Turns Out to be Hoax, Entry of Tourists Resumes

A call received by the police on Thursday morning about a bomb in the Taj Mahal turned out to be a hoax after an intensive search was carried out on the premises along with a dog squad.

The three gates of Taj Mahal were shut after information of a bomb on the premises of the world heritage monument was received on Dial 112 number of UP Police.

Tourists inside the complex were evacuated and shops outside were closed after an anonymous caller claimed to have planted a bomb at the Taj Mahal.

“…the caller said there was some corruption in his SSC results…He said he had planted a bomb on the Taj Mahal premises and that it will explode in some time…,” Shivram Yadav, superintendent of police (protocol), Agra, said.

However, police later said the call was a hoax and resumed the entry of tourists. The person who made the hoax call was also arrested.