Taj Mahal’s 22 Rooms Will Not be Opened As Allahabad HC Dismisses Plea, Says Its ‘Non-justiciable Issue’

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking it to issue directives to open 22 rooms inside the world’s wonder — Taj Mahal in Agra – to find if Hindu idols and inscriptions are hidden there.

The Lucknow Bench of the High Court pulled up the petitioner – Dr Rajneesh Singh, who claims to be the media in charge of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Ayodhya unit – and asked him not to misuse the PIL system.

Justice DK Upadhayay asked the petitioner to do proper research about Taj Mahal before coming to the court.

