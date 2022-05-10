Major Relief to BJP Leader Tajinder Singh Bagga as Punjab High Court Stays His Arrest till July 5

In a relief to Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday stayed the arrest of the BJP leader till July 5. A slugfest between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party was witnessed last week after Bagga was arrested by Punjab police from his Janakpuri residence in the early hours of May 7.

“No matter one or 100 FIRs are registered against me, I will keep raising issues of dishonouring of the Guru Granth Sahib and Kejriwal’s insult to Kashmiri Pandits," Bagga had said. “They (the AAP) are attacking me because I am raising my voice against the AAP and its chief Kejriwal," he said. BJP leaders also protested outside the residence of the Delhi chief minister, calling him a “dictator".

The AAP had accused the BJP and its governments of protecting its “goon" who incited riots in Punjab. Bagga’s arrest in the case filed by AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia at Mohali on April 1 witnessed the Punjab Police pitted against their counterparts from Haryana and Delhi.

The Delhi Police has filed a case of kidnapping over his arrest. As Punjab Police was taking him to AAP-ruled state, they were stopped by their Haryana counterparts. Bagga was later brought to the national capital by the Delhi Police, taken to the DDU hospital as a Medico-Legal-Case (MLC) before being produced in front of a Dwarka court magistrate. The court had earlier stayed a warrant against BJP leader.

