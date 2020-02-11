Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Tajinder Pal Bagga is the BJP’s candidate for the Delhi Assembly elections 2020 contesting from Hari Nagar Assembly constituency. A Twitter star, he is the founder of the ultra-nationalist fringe outfit called Bhagat Singh Kranti Sena. He is also the Delhi spokesperson for the BJP. BJP’s Bagga has been pitted against Congress’ Surinder Kumar Setia and AAP’s Raj Kumari Dhillon. Bagga has more than 6.4 lakh followers on Twitter.

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Hari Nagar constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Business. Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's educational qualifications are: 12th Pass and is 34 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 18.9 lakh which includes Rs. 18.9 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 0 as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 3.8 lakh of which Rs. 3.8 lakh is self income. Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's has total liabilities of Rs. 5.8 lakh.

This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 4 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Hari Nagar are: Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (BJP), May Singh Shayam (BSP), Raj Kumari Dhillon (AAP), Surinder Kumar Setia (INC), Dilip Jaiswal (NYP), Kapil Arora (IND), Naveen Kumar (IND), Rakesh Kumar Narang (IND), Rajeev Taneja (IND), Vikas Ahuja (IND), Sabir Khan (IND), Sumit (IND), Santosh (IND), Harpreet Singh (IND).

Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (BJP) in 2020 Hari Nagar elections.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.