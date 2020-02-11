Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga is Trailing
Live election result status of Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (तजिंदर पाल सिंह बग्गा) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Hari Nagar seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga
Tajinder Pal Bagga is the BJP’s candidate for the Delhi Assembly elections 2020 contesting from Hari Nagar Assembly constituency. A Twitter star, he is the founder of the ultra-nationalist fringe outfit called Bhagat Singh Kranti Sena. He is also the Delhi spokesperson for the BJP. BJP’s Bagga has been pitted against Congress’ Surinder Kumar Setia and AAP’s Raj Kumari Dhillon. Bagga has more than 6.4 lakh followers on Twitter.
Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Hari Nagar constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Business. Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's educational qualifications are: 12th Pass and is 34 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 18.9 lakh which includes Rs. 18.9 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 0 as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 3.8 lakh of which Rs. 3.8 lakh is self income. Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's has total liabilities of Rs. 5.8 lakh.
This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 4 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Hari Nagar are: Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (BJP), May Singh Shayam (BSP), Raj Kumari Dhillon (AAP), Surinder Kumar Setia (INC), Dilip Jaiswal (NYP), Kapil Arora (IND), Naveen Kumar (IND), Rakesh Kumar Narang (IND), Rajeev Taneja (IND), Vikas Ahuja (IND), Sabir Khan (IND), Sumit (IND), Santosh (IND), Harpreet Singh (IND).
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (BJP) in 2020 Hari Nagar elections.
Click here for live election results of Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga candidate and more details about the Delhi Vidhan Sabha constituency. Follow News18's live update of Delhi election results.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang Getting Hitched During Valentine Week is Pure Love, See Wedding Pics
- With WhatsApp Pay on Your Phone, Will You Still use Paytm, Phonepe And Google Pay?
- Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Kamya Panjabi's Wedding Functions Begin With Haldi Ceremony, See Pics
- Coronavirus is Hitting Tech Companies Hard And Could Soon Hurt Your Wallet Too
- Adam Gilchrist Smoking Brett Lee for a Clean Six Has Brought Back the Vintage Gilly Nostalgia