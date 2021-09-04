Take 5-Minute Yoga Interval, Download Ayush Ministry's Y-Break App: Govt Tells it Employees

Just taking a 5-minute ‘Yoga Break’ - don’t be surprised if you find a government employee saying this at work soon. The government has asked all its employees to do so after downloading an application developed by the Ministry of Ayush which has an inbuilt five-minute-long Yoga protocol.

In an order issued two days ago, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has asked all the Ministries to promote the application. “In order to spread the awareness about access and usage of Y-Break (Yoga Break) protocol and application among workforce for all sectors (public/private), all Ministries and Departments of Government of India are requested to promote the usage of Y-Break protocol among the employees and accordingly issue necessary directions or guidelines for all employees including employees of attached and subordinate offices to download the android based application named Y-Break from Google Play Store,” the DoPT said in an order issued on September 2.

The Ayush Ministry just a day earlier had launched the mobile application at a mega function attended by six ministers. At this function, the DoPT Minister Jitendra Singh was also present and had urged Law Minister Kiren Rijiju to “enact a law on Yoga for five minutes at the workplace so that people can take advantage of it."

The ministers present on the occasion, along with the entire gathering, had demonstrated the App prescribed Yogasana. Law Minister Kiren Rijiju had said the application will “spread like a wild fire”. Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had said the five-minute Yoga protocol was especially designed for working professionals to de-stress, refresh and re-focus at their workplace to increase productivity and consists of Asanas, Pranayam and Dhyana. “We know that the corporate professionals often experience stress due to their occupation. Other professions are also not exempted from such problems. Keeping in view the working population, this Y-Break has been developed, which will give employees some solace at work place,” the Minister had said on September 1.

The DoPT order issued on September 2 says the Ayush Ministry designed and developed the 5-minute Yoga protocol for workplace through an Expert Committee in 2019 and launched the module in January 2020 as a Pilot project in six major metros (Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata) with the help of various stakeholders. “Feedback of the same was very encouraging,” the DoPT order says, adding that led to the development of the Android App which was recently made available in Google Play Store for access by public.

