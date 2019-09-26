Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Take 650mg Paracetamol Instead of Usual 500mg: U'khand CM's Advice to 4,800 Dengue Patients

Meanwhile, DG, Health, R K Pandey said that the total number of dengue cases reported in the state this year reached 4,800 on Wednesday.

PTI

Updated:September 26, 2019, 8:34 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Take 650mg Paracetamol Instead of Usual 500mg: U'khand CM's Advice to 4,800 Dengue Patients
File photo of Trivendra Singh Rawat.
Loading...

Dehradun: Take 650 mg of paracetamol instead of the usual dose of 500 mg — this is what Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat advised dengue patients amid reports of the disease affecting 4,800 people in the state.

Rawat was on Wednesday reacting to claims that the mosquito-borne disease had become an epidemic in Uttarakhand this year.

"Dengue is far from acquiring epidemic proportions in Uttarakhand. Consuming 650 mg paracetamol and taking some rest cures one of the disease," the chief minister told reporters here.

Meanwhile, DG, Health, R K Pandey told PTI that the total number of dengue cases reported in the state this year reached 4,800 on Wednesday.

The official said the majority of the cases has been reported from Dehradun, where so far 3,000 people have been diagnosed, followed by Haldwani with 1,100 cases reported.

The chief minister claimed that only six people have died of the disease in the state so far this year, of which four were in Dehradun and two in Haldwani.

Rawat also claimed that none of the deaths had occurred in government hospitals.

The state Health Department, however, had on September 17 put the figure at eight.

The chief minister said he had met dengue patients admitted to government hospitals and they had benefited from the treatment administered at these facilities.

"There is no need to panic in case if someone is suffering from dengue fever. If one takes a dose of 650 mg paracetamol in place of 500 mg and some rest, one can be cured of the disease," he said.

On swine flu, Rawat said doctors all over the world have accepted that it is a common type of influenza which can be kept at bay by often washing one's hands, wearing a mask and taking other precautions.

DG Pandey said the number of cases of dengue reported this year are much higher as compared to the last, adding that this can be attributed to the fact that more diagnostic centres have been set up to conduct the ELISE test.

The number of cases are on a decline and there is no need to panic, the official added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram