Take Action Against Persons Disrupting Telecom Services, Rajasthan Police Directs Officials

The Rajasthan police has asked police commissioners and SPs to take action against elements disrupting telecom services by cutting optical fibre networks and provide police protection for restoring services. ADG (Crime) Ravi Prakash wrote a letter to the commissioners and SPs alerting them over the matter on December 24.

There were complaints from telecom companies that some elements deliberately cut fibre lines. So, a general order was issued, he said. Pointing out that telecom services fall under essential services and its disruption cause heavy inconvenience to the public, the ADG directed the officials to take prompt action on complaints of deliberately cutting or disrupting optical fibre network or damage to mobile towers.

If telecom companies demand police protection to restore the network, it should be immediately fulfilled, he said.