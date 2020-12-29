News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»India»Take Action Against Persons Disrupting Telecom Services, Rajasthan Police Directs Officials
1-MIN READ

Take Action Against Persons Disrupting Telecom Services, Rajasthan Police Directs Officials

Representative image.

Representative image.

ADG (Crime) Ravi Prakash wrote a letter to the commissioners and SPs alerting them over the matter on December 24.

The Rajasthan police has asked police commissioners and SPs to take action against elements disrupting telecom services by cutting optical fibre networks and provide police protection for restoring services. ADG (Crime) Ravi Prakash wrote a letter to the commissioners and SPs alerting them over the matter on December 24.

There were complaints from telecom companies that some elements deliberately cut fibre lines. So, a general order was issued, he said. Pointing out that telecom services fall under essential services and its disruption cause heavy inconvenience to the public, the ADG directed the officials to take prompt action on complaints of deliberately cutting or disrupting optical fibre network or damage to mobile towers.

If telecom companies demand police protection to restore the network, it should be immediately fulfilled, he said.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...