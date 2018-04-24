Take Action Against States Who Support Terrorism, Says Sushma Swaraj at SCO Meet in China

Mincing no words at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meet in China on Tuesday, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj said that the fight against terrorism was not just limited to eliminating militants but must also include taking strict action against states that encourage terrorism.“Terrorism is an enemy of the basic human rights: of life, peace and prosperity. We strongly believe that our fight against terrorism should not only seek to eliminate terrorists but should also identify and take strong measures against States that encourage, support and finance terrorism and provide sanctuary to terrorists and terror groups,” Swaraj said at the SCO foreign ministers meet, adding that there was an imminent need to build a security architecture to combat it. Her statement came as China reaffirmed its support to Pakistan, a country that India has constantly accused of harbouring terrorists and supporting them.Chinese minister of foreign affairs Wang Yi on Monday held talks with his Pakistani counterpart Khwaja Muhammad Asif. Yi said that the relations between the two countries had enjoyed a good momentum and that the “two sides have maintained close contacts in all directions and coordinated with each other on major international and regional issues.”Swaraj also said that the Security Council at the United Nations was unable to respond to security challenges on Tuesday and called for reforms in the Council.“Since 2008, the international community has carefully nurtured the ongoing Inter Governmental Negotiations at the UN to take our discussions on UNSC reforms forward. An overwhelming majority of members have expressed their desire to see these negotiations continue on the basis of a text,” she added.Swaraj also expressed strong support to maintaining peace and order in Afghanistan and called upon member countries to support the nation.Swaraj further said that protectionism in all its forms must be rejected and efforts be made to discipline measures that constitute barriers to trade.“We must promote liberalization and facilitation of trade and investment to inject greater impetus into the world economy. In this respect we must continue to diversify cooperation in the fields of innovation and digital economy, science and technology, energy, agriculture, food security, amongst others,” the external affairs minister added.Swaraj also reaffirmed India’s constant support in ensuring connectivity in the region. India has been actively involved in the International North-South Transport Corridor, the Chabahar Port Development, the Ashgabat Agreement, India-Myanmar-Thailand Highway Project, Bangladesh-Butan-India-Nepal (BBIN) Initiative amongst others and had, in 2017, opened up the air freight corridor between Kabul, Kandahar, New Delhi and Mumbai last year.