Take Action or Your Aircraft Will Nosedive, Jet Airways and SpiceJet Warned After Indonesia Plane Crash
The latest directive follows advisories issued by US watchdog Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Boeing after the crash of a Boeing 737 MAX plane operated by Indonesia's Lion Air last month.
(Image for representation: PTI)
New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA has asked Jet Airways and SpiceJet to take corrective action to address possible issues with their Boeing 737 MAX planes that could lead to "significant altitude loss" of the aircraft, a senior official said on Thursday.
In September, the minister directed officials concerned to prepare a comprehensive safety audit plan, which involves assessment of safety parameters of all scheduled airlines, aerodromes, flying training schools and maintenance, repair and overhaul organisations (MROs).
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
