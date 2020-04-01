Take Actions for Redressal of Migrant Labourers' Grievances During Lockdown, Health Secy Tell States

The Union Health Secretary on Wednesday asked states and union territories to take necessary actions for redressal of grievances of migrant labourers amid a nationwide lockdown to combat coronavirus, as directed by the Supreme Court.

Secretary Preeti Sudan wrote that migrant workers in relief camps and shelter homes should be provided adequate medical facilities, besides proper arrangements for food, clean drinking water and sanitation.

Also, trained counsellors and community group leaders belonging to all faiths will visit the relief camps and shelter homes and deal with any consternation that the migrants might be going through. This shall be done in all the relief camps a nd shelter homes wherever migrants are located in the country, she said.

A detailed guidelines to deal with psychological issues among migrants has been placed on the website of the Ministry of Health, she said.

"The anxiety and fear of the migrants should be understood by the police and other authorities and they should deal with them in a human manner," she said, citing the order of the apex court.

The state governments and union territories should endeavour to engage volunteers along with the police to supervise the welfare activities of the migrants and all concerned to appreciate the trepidation of the poor man, women, and children and treat them with kindness.

"All states are accordingly requested to take necessary action and submit a compliance report to the directions of the Supreme court," she said in her letter.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube