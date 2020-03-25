Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Take Approval Letters from Delhi Police for Movement of Essential Services Staff: Govt to All Departments

The move comes after exigencies were noticed in the central government departments that were not exempted under the lockdown guidelines issued by the Home Ministry in view of the threat posed by the novel coronavirus.

PTI

Updated:March 25, 2020, 4:35 PM IST
Take Approval Letters from Delhi Police for Movement of Essential Services Staff: Govt to All Departments
A police officer stands at New Delhi's border barricade during lockdown by the authorities to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi. (Reuters)

New Delhi: All central government departments have been asked to take letters of authorisation from Delhi police to enable movement of staff necessary for essential services, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Wednesday.

The move comes after exigencies were noticed in the central government departments that were not exempted under the lockdown guidelines issued by the Home Ministry in view of the threat posed by the novel coronavirus.

Accordingly, it has been decided that heads of department can draw up a list of staff that are absolute necessary to carry out additional essential services within the department, the order said.

The list of such employees may be communicated by email to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), New Delhi district, and an authorisation letter will then be issued by the return mail, it said.

The print-out of the authorisation letter should be made available to the staff concerned who can carry a copy of this print-out along with their official ID cards while coming to office, said the order issued to all central government ministries/departments.

"The remaining staff should be asked to work from home," it said, adding that these instructions will be applicable with immediate effect.

