'Take Care of My Daughter. She is Unwell,' Pilot of Chopper That Crashed in Uttarakhand Told His Wife

Take care of my daughter. She is unwell, were the last words of helicopter pilot Anil Singh when he spoke to his wife a day before he was killed along with six pilgrims when his chopper crashed into a hill in Uttarakhand on Tuesday due to poor visibility.

Singh (57) was living in a posh housing society in the Andheri suburb of the metropolis and is survived by his wife Shireen Anandita and daughter Firoza Singh.

The ill-fated six-seater chopper — Bell 407 (VT-RPN) — operated by the city-based Aryan Aviation — was ferrying pilgrims from Kedarnath temple to Guptkashi when it crashed into a hill due to poor visibility, bursting into flames at around 11.45 am at Dev Darshini in Garud Chatti, Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh said. Anandita said she and her daughter will be leaving for New Delhi to perform the last rites of her husband.

His last call to us was yesterday (Monday). My daughter is not keeping well. He told me to take care of her, Anandita, who is a film writer, told.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here