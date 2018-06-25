English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Take Care of Your Health, PM Modi Tells Airman Who Fainted During Guard of Honour
The airman had fainted when the guard of honour was being presented to visiting Seychelles President Danny Faure at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Seychelles President Danny Antoine Rollen Faure inspects a joint military forces guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday. (AP)
New Delhi: The summer heat took its toll on an IAF personnel who collapsed during the guard of honour ceremony organised at the Rashtrapati Bhavan for visiting Seychelles President Danny Faure.
Faure, who is on his first bilateral visit to India, was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Modi on Monday morning.
After the ceremony ended and the dignitary had left, Prime Minister Narendra Modi walked up to the airman and enquired about his health.
Modi asked him to be careful about his health.
After spending a few minutes with him, Modi left for his official residence, sources in the Prime Minister's Office said.
The airman had fainted when the guard of honour was being presented to the visiting dignitary. He was attended by his colleagues and others present there.
Also Watch
Faure, who is on his first bilateral visit to India, was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Modi on Monday morning.
After the ceremony ended and the dignitary had left, Prime Minister Narendra Modi walked up to the airman and enquired about his health.
Modi asked him to be careful about his health.
After spending a few minutes with him, Modi left for his official residence, sources in the Prime Minister's Office said.
The airman had fainted when the guard of honour was being presented to the visiting dignitary. He was attended by his colleagues and others present there.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
-
Friday 22 June , 2018
‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Bio Sensory Watch Can Help Autistic Children
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
Friday 22 June , 2018 ‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Thursday 21 June , 2018 World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Bio Sensory Watch Can Help Autistic Children
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sanju: Rajkumar Hirani Reveals How Sanjay Dutt Would Con Women to Sleep With Him
- Jos Buttler Century Sees England to Thrilling Series Sweep of Australia
- Roger Federer Loses Number 1 Spot as Borna Coric Stuns Him in Halle Final
- Hina Khan Sets Pulses Racing in a Strapless Playsuit For Her Recent Photoshoot; See Pics
- Shilpa Shetty Kundra Looks Ravishing in a Amit Aggarwal Saree at UK-India Awards 2018; See Pics