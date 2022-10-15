Take Ideas from Ranks for 'Achievable, Realistic' 25-Year Action Plan, MHA Tells Paramilitary Forces

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked all paramilitary forces to take suggestions from ranks and give a realistic, constructive and achievable action plan to formulate a 25-year roadmap as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision.

In his Independence Day speech this year, PM Modi had said the time had come to cleanse the country of corruption and nepotism and also set a ‘Panch Pran’ (five resolves) target to make India a developed nation in the next 25 years.

“The nation should now only set big goals. That big goal is a developed India and nothing less,” PM Modi asserted in his ninth consecutive address from the ramparts of the Red Fort. He also cautioned countrymen against complacency over the country’s achievements in the last 75 years and said it has to now focus its strength on fulfilling the ‘Panch Pran’ in the run-up to the centenary of India’s Independence.

Keeping in mind the prime minister’s vision, the home ministry, in a meeting held this month, clarified that all forces have to give multiple plans. Views have also been sought for special campaigns for disposal of pending matters from October 2-31. A review has already been done by the MHA in this regard and actionable points have been derived out of ‘Panch Pran’.

“Action Plan for next 25 years to be drawn based on the “Parch Pran”, derived from the Independence Day 2022 speech of the Prime Minister, in respect of their organisation which will contribute to make India a developed nation by 2047. The action plan should have clear and defined goals of 1 year, 3 years, 5 years, 10 years, 15 years, 20 years and 25 years,” an official communication says.

The ministry has asked forces to take suggestions from all ranks while preparing the action plan in order to involve every member of the force to make a realistic, constructive and achievable strategy.

All forces will first describe their first-year plan, which will have early goals like purchase of weapons, arms, machines etc. This will be followed by plans for three and five years, which will have limited goals. Plans for 10-25 years must have big goals, including massive expansion of forces and introduction of new wings.

The plans are crucial since they will decide the future of 12 lakh jawans. India has the largest paramilitary in the world and the forces not only guard the border but also remain involved in civil areas for duties.​

