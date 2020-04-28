Take the pledge to vote

'Take Leave or Report to Work Sans Field Duty': For Lockdown 2.0, Mumbai Cops Aged Above 50 Asked to Stay Home

So far, at least 107 police personnel, including 20 officers, have tested positive for coronavirus across Maharashtra and most of them are from the Mumbai Police force.

News18.com

Updated:April 28, 2020, 12:43 PM IST
Mumbai police-Representational picture.

Mumbai: Swinging into action after Covid-19 claimed lives of three officers, Mumbai police on Tuesday asked their personnel, who are above 55 years of age and having some pre-existing ailment, to go on leave. The decision has been taken to protect the policemen from the coronavirus infection.

During an analysis, it came to light that the three deceased and the other police personnel currently undergoing treatment for coronavirus disease were above the age of 50, a senior Mumbai Police official said on Tuesday.

"In view of this, we have decided to protect our policemen and officers — who are above 55 years of age and having some pre-existing ailment — and asked them to take leave," he said.

"Because of their age, these police personnel are at a higher risk. Therefore, we are allowing them to take leave during these days," the official said.

“If any police personnel, who is above 55 years comes for work, then that person won’t be given a field duty because he has a higher chance of getting infected,” said a senior police inspector.

So far, at least 107 police personnel, including 20 officers, have tested positive for coronavirus across Maharashtra and most of them are from the Mumbai Police force. On Monday, a 57-year-old head constable of the Mumbai Police died of Covid-19.

Besides, a 52-year-old head constable succumbed to the disease on Sunday, while a 57-year-old constable died on Saturday.

(With PTI inputs)

