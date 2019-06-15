'Take My Wings and Soar': Air Chief BS Dhanoa's Words of Inspiration to a Young Pilot

New Delhi: As Flying Officer G Naveen K Reddy, in his crisp blue uniform, marched up to the Chief of Air Staff BS Dhanoa to get his wings, something unexpected happened.

The young officer, son of a JCO in the Army and the recipient of the Sword of Honour, had topped his course. Beaming with pride, his family had watched him lead the passing out parade at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal.

As he came up to the chief, a fighter pilot of 40 years, there came a moment that the young pilot will cherish for the rest of his life. Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa took off his wings from his uniform and pinned them to the chest of the young pilot. Right next to his heart.

"As I hang my uniform, let my wings be worn by a young boy to let him soar through the trials and challenges of flying," said the air chief.

Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa, who retires in September, luckily had a spare set of wings that he then donned. But for Flying Officer Reddy, the chief's wings are a keeper. He says he will wear it on his uniform for the rest of his career as a blessing from a man who served the Air Force and his country with great honour and pride.