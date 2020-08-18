INDIA

1-MIN READ

Take Right Precautions in Season of Tropical and Vector-borne Diseases: PM Modi

File photo of PM Modi.

File photo of PM Modi.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 18, 2020, 11:06 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens on Tuesday to take precautions during the ongoing monsoon season, noting that this is the time when tropical and vector-borne diseases spread.

The government is also closely monitoring the situation and ensuring care to those affected, he said.

"This is the season of tropical and vector-borne diseases. I urge you all to take the right precautions. The government is also closely monitoring the situation and ensuring care to those affected. Stay safe, be happy," he tweeted. He also tagged a DD News report on precautions to prevent vector-borne diseases.

