Take Two: Guj Man & Woman, Who Ran Away Before Their Kids' Marriage, Came Back and Eloped Again

The couple--Himmat Pandav (46), who hails from Surat and Shobhna Raval (43) of Navsari- had eloped weeks before the scheduled marriage of their respective son and daughter in January this year.

PTI

Updated:March 1, 2020, 9:33 PM IST
Image for representation

Surat: A middle-aged couple from Gujarat has eloped once again, just over a month after they had returned to their respective homes, their family sources said on Sunday.

The couple--Himmat Pandav (46), who hails from Surat and Shobhna Raval (43) of Navsari- had eloped weeks before the scheduled marriage of their respective son and daughter in January this year. They had returned to their respective families after two weeks, only to elope again it seems.

"Pandav and Raval left their respective homes on Saturday. They are reportedly staying in a rented house in Surat," sources said. However, unlike last time, no police complaint was filed about the duo going 'missing'.

While Pandav is a resident of Katargam area in Surat, Raval hails from Vijalpore town in Navsari district.

On January 10, both of them went "missing" and police complaints were lodged to trace them at Surat and Navsari, respectively.

When the couple went missing for the first time, their kin had said Patel and Raval knew each other as both lived in Katargam area as youngsters, with Raval shifting to Navsari after marriage.

After their return on January 26, Raval went to her paternal home, after her husband refused to accept her.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
