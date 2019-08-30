Take up Issue of Sikh Girl's 'Forced' Conversion to Islam with Pakistan, Amarinder Tells Centre
The family of the girl has claimed that she was abducted and forcibly converted to Islam and has has also sought Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's help.
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. (PTI Photo)
Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday to take up the issue of a Sikh girl being reportedly kidnapped and forced to convert to Islam in Pakistan.
"Shocking incident of a Sikh girl being kidnapped & forced to convert to Islam in Nankana Sahib, Pakistan," Singh tweeted, tagging a video.
In the video message, the family of the girl has claimed that she was abducted and forcibly converted to Islam. The family has sought Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's help. The chief minister urged Khan to take a firm and immediate action.
"Call upon @ImranKhanPTI to take firm and immediate action against the perpetrators. Request @DrS Jaishankar to strongly take up the issue with his counterpart at the earliest," he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Mr Beast' Leaves Customers Emotional After Giving Away Free Cars Worth Rs 72 Lakh
- Emilia Clarke 'Mother of Dragons' Is In India, and Monkeys are 'Robbing' Her Blind
- Meet the Petite US Woman Who Can Eat 2 Kg Mayo in 3 Mins, Finish Hot Dog in 20 Secs
- Can You Recognise Khloe Kardashian in These New Photos? Her Fans Can’t and They Don’t Like It
- Revolt RV 400 First Ride Review: The Electric Future, But Not Yet