Taken by Kashmir's Beauty, Polish Couple Celebrate Wedding Reception in Valley
Bota, who is a regular visitor here, wanted to recreate her wedding ceremony in Kashmir and said that she brought her husband to show the place she likes the most.
Bota and Wolduck, decided to celebrate their wedding reception in the Valley after being inspired by its food, music and culture. (Photo: News18)
Srinagar: A Polish couple, Bota and Wolduck, decided to celebrate their wedding reception in the Valley after being inspired by its food, music and culture. Bota, who is a regular visitor here, wanted to recreate her wedding ceremony in Kashmir and said that she brought her husband to show the place she likes the most.
“I brought him to Kashmir to enjoy the scenery and its people,” she said.
The couple donned traditional Kashmiri attire for the ceremony. The bride wore a beautiful green embroidered lehanga-cholli while the groom opted for a golden pathan dress and a beaded turban.
The idea for a ceremony in the Valley was Bota’s and the couple chose a small restaurant overlooking the Jhelum.
Bota, who is friends with several local residents, arranged for the preparation of traditional ‘wazwan’ dishes, which were served to the few dozen guests.
Her spouse enjoyed the crisp tabakmaaz, a rib meat of lamb, fried in ghee.
Bota's friend, Owais Ahmad, who had helped with the arrangements, said she was adamant about visiting Kashmir with her husband.
He, however, expressed regret that many family members of the couple from Poland and America dropped out from coming down to Kashmir for the event.
“Mention Kashmir and they think a war is going on in here, but look how composed the couple feel,” he added.
Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
