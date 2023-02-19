CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Taken for 'Exorcism', Minor Repeatedly Raped & Impregnated by 'Tantrik' in Southwest Delhi
1-MIN READ

Taken for 'Exorcism', Minor Repeatedly Raped & Impregnated by 'Tantrik' in Southwest Delhi

By: News Desk

Edited By: Jessica Jani

News18.com

Last Updated: February 19, 2023, 13:51 IST

New Delhi, India

The minor is two months pregnant now, as per the police. (Representative illustration)

The minor is two months pregnant now, as per the police. (Representative illustration)

The 14-year-old girl's mother reportedly took her to the quack for an exorcism, where he raped her on several occasions

A ‘tantrik’ has been accused of repeatedly raping a minor girl and impregnating her in southwest Delhi, the police said on Sunday.

The 14-year-old girl’s mother reportedly took her to the quack for an exorcism, where he allegedly raped her on several occasions. The incidents took place in Delhi’s Baba Haridas Nagar.

According to the police, the girl is two months pregnant now.

While police are verifying the mother’s claim, the accused has been booked under POCSO and other relevant sections and is being looked for.

(With inputs from agencies)

About the Author
News Desk
News Desk
  1. delhi minor rape
  2. tantrik
first published:February 19, 2023, 13:51 IST
last updated:February 19, 2023, 13:51 IST
