Taken for 'Exorcism', Minor Repeatedly Raped & Impregnated by 'Tantrik' in Southwest Delhi

A ‘tantrik’ has been accused of repeatedly raping a minor girl and impregnating her in southwest Delhi, the police said on Sunday.

The 14-year-old girl’s mother reportedly took her to the quack for an exorcism, where he allegedly raped her on several occasions. The incidents took place in Delhi’s Baba Haridas Nagar.

According to the police, the girl is two months pregnant now.

While police are verifying the mother’s claim, the accused has been booked under POCSO and other relevant sections and is being looked for.

(With inputs from agencies)

