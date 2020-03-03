English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Taking All Possible Steps to Keep Delhi Safe Amid Coronavirus Scare, Says Minister

An Indian woman who recently returned from the US being examined by doctors at a hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (PTI)

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 3, 2020, 6:22 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi government is taking all possible steps to deal with novel coronavirus and is trying to get in touch with those who could be infected or were in contact with the infected man.

Addressing a press conference, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, flanked by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, said: "COVID-19 is a new infection, but there is no need to panic".

"We are taking all possible steps to keep Delhi safe. Isolation wards being readied in 25 hospitals, including 19 government and six private hospitals," Jain said.

As many as 3.5-lakh N95 masks are being arranged, the minister said. "We have over 8,000 separation kits for staff treating coronavirus patients."

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday called an urgent meeting with Jain and other top officials on the government's preparations to deal with coronavirus. The move came a day after a man in Delhi was reported to be infected with the virus.

"We are trying to get in touch with people who could be infected or were in contact with COVID-19-infected man," Sisodia said.

