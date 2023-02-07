CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

'Taking Charge to Pay Heed to Oppressed Voices...': Justice Gowri Takes Oath Amid Protests Outside Madras HC

Last Updated: February 07, 2023, 19:06 IST

Victoria Gowri takes oath as Madras HC judge (Source: News18)

Justice Gowri, in her speech, thanked Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, the former and present chief justices of the Madras high court, the legal fraternity of the Madurai benches and her husband

Advocate Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri on Tuesday took oath as an additional judge of the Madras high court.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court dismissed the petition challenging her elevation over alleged hate speeches.

Justice Gowri, in her speech, thanked Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, the former and present chief justices of the Madras high court, the legal fraternity of the Madurai benches and her husband.

“I’m conscious and fully aware that today I’m handed over with the greatest responsibility of taking charge only to heed to the unheard and oppressed voices of the poorest of the poor, to liberate the marginalised…,” she said, as reported by Hindustan Times.

While Justice Gowri was taking the oath, CPI (M) staged protests outside the campus of the Madras high court against her.

Gowri’s name along with four other lawyers for elevation to high court was recommended by a collegium, comprising Chandrachud, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, and KM Joseph. The recommendations were made on January 17.

The members of the Madras High Court (HC) Bar Council had objected to the collegium’s recommendation in separate letters addressed to President Droupadi Murmu and the SC collegium.

Hearing the plea challenging the appointment of advocate Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri as the Madras High Court judge, the Supreme Court observed that it is not the first time a person with a political background was chosen as a High Court judge. The top court also said it won’t be entertaining the writ petition.

“The candidate chosen is an additional judge and there have been cases where persons have not been permanently appointed if the performance is not satisfactory. I don’t think we’ll be in a position to say it’s a question of eligibility, and secondly, we can’t direct the Collegium," the SC noted during the hearing.

first published:February 07, 2023, 18:46 IST
last updated:February 07, 2023, 19:06 IST
