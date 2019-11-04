Taking Cue from Delhi, Lucknow Set for Odd-Even Scheme as Air Pollution Shoots Up in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: As Supreme Court raps Uttar Pradesh for air pollution due to stubble burning, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asked the Lucknow administration to implement odd-even at the earliest.

This comes as air quality in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have breached the 999-mark on AQI scale, prompting administration to ban construction and shut schools at several places.

Adityanath chaired a meeting related to pollution on Friday, following which UP minister Dara Singh Chauhan told reporters about the state's plan.

"The chief minister has told the Lucknow administration to implement odd-even at the earliest. The traffic police have also been informed. The final decision on implementation of the scheme will be taken by the transport department. The CM feels that implementing odd-even will definitely reduce the pollution level in the city," Chauhan said.

UP Minister Dara Singh Chauhan on being asked about implementation of #OddEven scheme in UP: Is par nirdesh de diye gaye hain traffic police ko aur DGP ko ki puri tarike se odd even ko laagu kariye. Ab ispe police department ke log bata sakte hain isko kab se laagu kar rahe hain. pic.twitter.com/S7JriabIRn — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 4, 2019

Baghpat, in western Uttar Pradesh's sugarcane belt, is said to the most polluted area. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board on Monday morning showed the Air Quality Index in the area at a critically polluted 500 — the maximum possible reading from government monitors.

Many other towns in the western area, like Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr have been as polluted, or even more than Delhi-NCR in the last few days. Larger cities like Kanpur, Lucknow and Varanasi also continue to remain severely polluted.

Delhi also kicked in the anti-pollution measure of car rationing from 8 am on Monday with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urging people to follow the scheme for the sake of their family and children.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.