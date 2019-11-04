Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Taking Cue from Delhi, Lucknow Set for Odd-Even Scheme as Air Pollution Shoots Up in Uttar Pradesh

Adityanath chaired a meeting related to pollution on Friday, following which UP minister Dara Singh Chauhan told reporters about the state's plan.

News18.com

Updated:November 4, 2019, 4:51 PM IST
Taking Cue from Delhi, Lucknow Set for Odd-Even Scheme as Air Pollution Shoots Up in Uttar Pradesh
Motorcyclists cover their faces with scarf to save themselves from air pollution as they wait at a crossing in New Delhi. (Image: AP)

New Delhi: As Supreme Court raps Uttar Pradesh for air pollution due to stubble burning, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asked the Lucknow administration to implement odd-even at the earliest.

This comes as air quality in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have breached the 999-mark on AQI scale, prompting administration to ban construction and shut schools at several places.

Adityanath chaired a meeting related to pollution on Friday, following which UP minister Dara Singh Chauhan told reporters about the state's plan.

"The chief minister has told the Lucknow administration to implement odd-even at the earliest. The traffic police have also been informed. The final decision on implementation of the scheme will be taken by the transport department. The CM feels that implementing odd-even will definitely reduce the pollution level in the city," Chauhan said.

Baghpat, in western Uttar Pradesh's sugarcane belt, is said to the most polluted area. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board on Monday morning showed the Air Quality Index in the area at a critically polluted 500 — the maximum possible reading from government monitors.

Many other towns in the western area, like Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr have been as polluted, or even more than Delhi-NCR in the last few days. Larger cities like Kanpur, Lucknow and Varanasi also continue to remain severely polluted.

Delhi also kicked in the anti-pollution measure of car rationing from 8 am on Monday with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urging people to follow the scheme for the sake of their family and children.

