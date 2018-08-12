GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Taking Selfie Proves Fatal for Punjabi Youth

The search operation has been launched by the police to fish out the body of the deceased, Jagdish Kumar who was from Ludhiana.

PTI

Updated:August 12, 2018, 11:16 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Taking Selfie Proves Fatal for Punjabi Youth
Illustration by Mir Suhail / News18
Loading...
Shimla: A youth from Ludhiana in Punjab fell into flooded Baner Khad on outskirts of Kangra town in Himachal Pradesh and was swept away, while taking selfie on the river bank on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Jagdish Kumar of Ludhiana, said Kangra Sub Divisional Magistrate Shashipal Negi, adding that a search operation has been launched by the police to fish out the body.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card

Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...