Taking Selfie Proves Fatal for Punjabi Youth
The search operation has been launched by the police to fish out the body of the deceased, Jagdish Kumar who was from Ludhiana.
Illustration by Mir Suhail / News18
Shimla: A youth from Ludhiana in Punjab fell into flooded Baner Khad on outskirts of Kangra town in Himachal Pradesh and was swept away, while taking selfie on the river bank on Sunday.
The deceased has been identified as Jagdish Kumar of Ludhiana, said Kangra Sub Divisional Magistrate Shashipal Negi, adding that a search operation has been launched by the police to fish out the body.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
