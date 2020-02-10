Taking Steps for Speedy Redressal of EPFO and ESIC Related Grievances, Says Labour Minister
Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar told the House that the ministry is progressively reviewing and streamlining policies and procedures in relation to disposal of public grievances.
File photo of Santosh Kumar Gangwar
New Delhi: The Labour and Employment Ministry on Monday said procedures and policies are being streamlined to ensure speedy redressal of grievances related to EPFO, ESIC and other entities under it.
In 2019, there were a total of 9,02,203 complaints on the EPFi Grievance Management System (EPFiGMS) and out of them, 8,38,579 complaints were disposed of, as per official data provided to the Lok Sabha in a written reply.
The grievances include those related to Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Chief Labour Commissioner (Central).
"Besides, various systemic reforms and Information Technology (IT) initiatives with an objective to achieve speedy redressal of grievances, have been taken up," the minister said.
The number of complaints related to the ministry on the Centralised Public Grievances Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) stood at 47,567 in 2019. Out of them, 46,283 complaints were disposed of.
