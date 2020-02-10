Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Taking Steps for Speedy Redressal of EPFO and ESIC Related Grievances, Says Labour Minister

Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar told the House that the ministry is progressively reviewing and streamlining policies and procedures in relation to disposal of public grievances.

PTI

Updated:February 10, 2020, 1:56 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Taking Steps for Speedy Redressal of EPFO and ESIC Related Grievances, Says Labour Minister
File photo of Santosh Kumar Gangwar

New Delhi: The Labour and Employment Ministry on Monday said procedures and policies are being streamlined to ensure speedy redressal of grievances related to EPFO, ESIC and other entities under it.

In 2019, there were a total of 9,02,203 complaints on the EPFi Grievance Management System (EPFiGMS) and out of them, 8,38,579 complaints were disposed of, as per official data provided to the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar told the House that the ministry is progressively reviewing and streamlining policies and procedures in relation to disposal of public grievances.

The grievances include those related to Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Chief Labour Commissioner (Central).

"Besides, various systemic reforms and Information Technology (IT) initiatives with an objective to achieve speedy redressal of grievances, have been taken up," the minister said.

The number of complaints related to the ministry on the Centralised Public Grievances Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) stood at 47,567 in 2019. Out of them, 46,283 complaints were disposed of.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram