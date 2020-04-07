Take the pledge to vote

Tale of Harmony: Muslim Men in Indore Help Poverty-struck Men Perform Last Rites of Their Mother

The woman’s sons said they had no money to perform the last rites. Soon after, a few locals, all of them belonging to the Muslim community, collected some money for the purpose and also took part in the funeral procession.

Vivek Trivedi

April 7, 2020
Indore: At a time when hate-mongering is on a further rise following several cases of coronavirus being detected among attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat event in New Delhi, some residents of Indore offered a story of hope.

On Monday, Muslim men from the city’s Juna locality took part in the funeral procession of an elderly Hindu woman and helped her poverty-stricken sons perform her last rites.

A video is being shared on social media where the Muslim men, in skull caps and face covered in masks, can be seen carrying the woman’s body on their shoulders.

Locals said they used to address the woman as ‘Durga Ma’. The 65-year-old woman, who died a natural death on Monday, was paralytic and lived alone in the South Toda area of Juni.

The woman’s sons came after being informed, but they said they had no money to perform the last rites.

Soon after, a few locals, all of them belonging to the Muslim community, collected some money for the purpose and also took part in the funeral procession.

Indore has reported a large number of coronavirus cases with the tally of total positive patients reaching 151 on Monday night.

