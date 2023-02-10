The average life span of residents of a hamlet, located near a dense forest in the Kamareddy district of Telangana, is 90 years. With only seven deaths registered in the last thirty years, the residents of Rajamma Thanda hamlet have been living in harmony with nature and do not use any electric household items.

The hamlet’s 200 families have a unique lifestyle close to nature, with fresh air and greenery providing them with greater immunity than those with western lifestyles in polluted environments.

Rajamma Thanda has seen seven deaths in three decades. Two middle-aged people died of illness, two passed away after reaching 100 years old and the other three died at the age of 90.

No household in the hamlet uses any electric items except televisions and phones. Despite having a nearby water plant, they use the water from bore wells for drinking instead of mineral water. Every family in the Thanda own four acres of farmland, where they cultivate paddy, grains and vegetables.

The small hamlet was also spared from the deadly Covid-19 pandemic. Despite the virus wreaking havoc around the world, none of the villagers was affected.

News18 spoke to Gangavath Gopal, a resident of the Thanda. Part of a large family with four brothers and six sisters, he said his parents continue to work on the farmland. “We are following their habits. We eat food naturally grown without using pesticides and fertilizers. We eat corn rotis twice a day and drink ganji (nutritious water extracted during the process of boiling the rice)."

To combat sun strokes during the summer, he said they boil orange flowers in the water and wipe their bodies with the wet cloth. We drink moderate hot water to relieve ourselves from the cold.

“We never drink filtered water," he said, adding the hamlet always drinks from bore wells. “There is no cooler or refrigerator in our houses and we brush our teeth with neem stick or coal from burnt firewood. We never use toothpaste." Despite their age, Gopal’s parents and grandparents, who are all over 90 years old, lead active lives.

Bhukhya Shankar, another native of the Thanda, told News18 they collect firewood from the nearby forest and cook food.

“We cultivate grains and vegetables and other edibles in our farmlands. We eat fresh fruits and never use gas stoves to prepare food items. We take bath at the farmland after finishing the work at the farms”, Shankar explained.

The Rajamma Thanda’s way of life serves as an inspiration to those in cities who have been leading lives surrounded by pollution and Western influences.

