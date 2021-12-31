Tale of Two P Jains: After Name Mix-up, Properties Linked to 'Samajwadi Ittra' Maker 'Pampi' Raided

The Mumbai unit of the Income Tax department on Friday morning began conducting raids at almost 50 locations linked to Pushpraj “Pampi" Jain, an MLC who had launched “Samajwadi ittra" last month.

Sources said that raids are underway all over India as major case of tax evasion is being probed. Pushpraj came under spotlight after his name got mixed up with Peeyush Jain, a UP trader who has been sent to judicial custody after over Rs 194 crore in cash was unearthed at properties linked to him.

Both Pushpraj and Peeyush have the same first initial and the same surname, Jain. They hail from the same neighbourhood, Jain street in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj. The two are in the same trade of perfumes, and both their names are frequently cropping up in a bitterly contested election campaign.

An official said that along with Pampi Jain, teams of Drugs Controller General of India are conducting raids at factories and houses of another famous perfume maker, Malik Mian. The raids began from properties in Mandai and Chhippatti areas in Kannauj’s Sadar Kotwali.

Sources said Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is set to hold a press conference in Kannauj, and Pushpraj Jain is likely to accompany him.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.